The case of the smoke bombs

Over the last few years, especially on the occasion of the editions of the Dutch and Austrian Grand Prix, there had been no lack of protests and criticism from the drivers relating to theuse of smoke bombs in the stands by some spectators. While providing a spectacular scenic effect, generated in particular by the fans 'Orange' supporters of Max Verstappen, their ignition had generated some visibility problem on the track, especially during the formation lap or in the last laps before the finish line.

The FIA ​​intervenes

Some organizers had already taken steps to prevent this danger (in one case aggravated by the throwing of a flare on the track, again in Zandvoort), by not allowing spectators to take them to certain circuits. However, the FIA ​​intervened and definitively closed the issue: starting from the next championship it will in fact The use of smoke bombs is prohibitedwith the standard that was included in the International Sporting Code relating to the use of pyrotechnic products.

The new rule

Specifically, in the update of the same Code after the FIA ​​meeting, the following rule was introduced: “The possession and/or use of pyrotechnic articles in FIA races by participants and spectators (unless authorized in writing by the FIA) now constitutes a violation of the regulation. The term pyrotechnic has been defined as “any device containing exothermic substances or an exothermic mixture of substances designed to produce a calorific, luminous, sonic, gaseous or smoke effect, or a combination of these effects, including but not limited to flares, smoke bombs and fireworks”.