An award that has become a real case

Lewis Hamilton he is currently not in possession of the FIA ​​prize intended for the third place at the end of the F1 world championship. The seven-time world champion was present in Baku on the occasion of the Awards Ceremony unlike what happened in the 2021 and 2022 editions deserted by the champion from Stevenage. The fact that the trophy was not in Hamilton's hands after Friday evening had led to the assumption that the Mercedes driver had 'abandoned' it in protest against the FIA ​​'fresh' from its disgrace towards the couple Toto and Susie Wolff, but the team of Brackley denied this hypothesis through an official note.

The FIA ​​version

According to the reconstruction of the Federation – confirming what Mercedes claimed – Lewis Hamilton he would have given the trophy to an FIA official for safekeeping. The seven-time world champion did not give the prize to anyone present and the Federation underlined that investigations were underway into why the trophy was 'separated' from the real recipient and owner, Lewis Hamilton.

A misunderstanding underlying everything

It was the one who gave the solution to the 'mystery' Nihad Nesirlior the one who actually took possession of Lewis Hamilton's trophy. “I am very disappointed that I am being portrayed as a thief – his words on Twitter – First of all I want to underline that I did not steal anything from anyone. Lewis Hamilton put the award on the table and I asked him if I could take it. She said I could take it and I thought she had given it to me. Faced with the official note from Mercedes, however, I understand that evidently Hamilton must have mistaken me for the FIA ​​official to whom he believed he had temporarily entrusted the trophy“.