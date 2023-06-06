Stop new candidates

With the arrival of the month of June is officially expired indicated by the International Federation relating to the new, potential teamsFor present their own entry questions at the next Formula 1 championships. In this way, while maintaining total secrecy on the names and profiles of those who have expressed an interest in entering the Circusthe governing body will now get to work to evaluate the requests received in recent months, and which will have to respect some fundamental points set by the FIA ​​itself in order to be able to participate regularly in the world championship.

More than a possible new entry

First, the federation said it will look into applications from multiple stakeholders, not limited to the evaluation of a single candidate. Consequently, if the economic and technical conditions are respected, we could witness the entry of more realities. Above all, those repeatedly mentioned in recent months such as those of theAndretti Cadillacas well as that of the Equal formulaa project supported by a Gulf country and confirmed by Craig Pollock.

Total privacy

The only sure thing is that, from now on, the FIA ​​will no longer accept entry applications from other candidates, as explained by a Federation spokesman racer. com: “The application deadline for potential new entrants is now closed – It reaffirmed – the FIA ​​is carrying out an initial review of the applications received. There will be no communication during this part of the process, as the FIA ​​is committed to confidentiality with candidates, while it may be necessary to clarify with potential participants“.

The points to be respected

Consequently, the number of applications that have reached Paris will not be specified, while i criteria required for new teams in order to get the ‘green light’ to enter F1: “The evaluation of each candidature will concern in particular the capabilities and technical resources of the requesting teamthe team’s ability to raise and maintain sufficient funding to enable participation in the championship at a competitive level e the experience and human resources of the team – he added – for the first time ever, each candidate will have to explain how they intend manage the challenge of sustainability and how it intends to achieve a net zero CO2 impact by 2030. Each future F1 team will also need to explain how they intend achieve a positive social impact through his participation in the sport. This would help meet the mutual objectives of the FIA ​​and Formula One Management. The overall long-term interests of the league, involving all stakeholders, will determine the successful candidates together with applicable regulations and governance arrangements.”