Over the weekend in Melbourne, the International Federation’s willingness to tighten the jerseys in terms of safety related to the clothing kept by the pilots driving Formula 1 cars, arousing general skepticism, primarily by Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff of Mercedes. The seven-time world champion had announced his intention not to remove the piercings present on his body, starting with the one in his right ear, practically welded to the driver’s skin over the years. The Austrian manager had supported Hamilton, making fun of the importance of such a battle on the part of race director Niels Wittich.

The Federation did not want to hear reasons and issued one note to three page teams, in which he specified the requests made to the pilots in terms of clothing to pass the regulatory checks. The document also refers to underwear: “Only in case of justified medical reasons, underwear not approved by the FIA ​​can be worn by the drivers, but between the driver’s skin and the underwear approved by the FIA. Otherwise, the use of synthetic and non-fireproof linen is not authorized“. Attention then turns to jewelry such as piercings or metal chains “prohibited while driving “with the pilots who may be “Checked before departure“. Wittich justified the decisions with the safety of the pilots, first of all with the importance of providing adequate protection in terms of clothing in the event of a fire and justified the request for the removal of metal objects from the body with the eventuality that they could hinder interventions emergency doctors, between the increased risk of burns, the possibility that they can become entangled during rescue maneuvers and therefore create delays, and their possible accidental ingestion in the event of an accident.