Thorough checks, everything is fine

As is customary at the end of the Grand Prix a car is drawn by FIA technical delegates for in-depth checks – which go beyond the basic ones through which, for example, Leclerc's Ferrari and Hamilton's Mercedes were not found compliant at the end of the United States Grand Prix – and in Saudi Arabia it was the turn of Max Verstappen's Red Bull RB20, winner of the Grand Prix on the Jeddah circuit.

The FIA ​​commissioners verified the suspensions front and rear ones (all front and rear suspension dampers the technical wording), the snorkel of the power unit (engine air intake system) and the cooling system (oil and coolant system and charge air coolant).

All components that have been inspected of course have been found compliant with the 2024 technical regulation otherwise Max Verstappen would have been disqualified from the finishing order of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.