Communication to be reviewed

The FIA ​​this week announced that the Compliance Department was working to investigate a potential conflict of interest, an investigation which yesterday was declared concluded by the FIA ​​itself 48 hours after the first official communication. The Federation’s coming out into the open after what was reported by the newspaper F1 Business Magazine regarding the fact that Toto Wolff and his wife Susie were in the sights of the FIA ​​led to the unanimous position taken by the ten F1 teams who immediately distanced themselves from the uncomfortable role of ‘instigators’ of the investigation, also underlining that they were absolutely satisfied of Susie Wolff’s work as CEO of the Formula Academy, a preparatory series that involves young girls trying to make their way in the world of motorsport.

Today instead an FIA spokesperson announced that several days ago President Mohammed Ben Sulayem fell due to illness and suffered a concussion, an unforeseen event which did not prevent Sulayem from reaching Baku for the end-of-year Awards Ceremony, an event during which, according to the FIA, he expected that he will not be so busy on stage in light of what happened.

The deleted tweet

What the FIA ​​spokesperson declared today, however, is in contrast with the activity of Mohammed Ben Sulayem in the last hours documented on the social networks of the number one of the Federation itself. A few days ago, in fact, Ben Sulayem published a tweet accompanied by a video summarizing his feverish diplomatic activity between one meeting and another in this week of fervent activity in Baku for the FIA ​​General Assemblies 2023. The tweet has been deleted and this fuels suspicions that the ‘concussion’ is actually a ploy to avoid the limelight as much as possible this evening given that the image of the FIA ​​at the moment is tainted by the events of the last few days regarding the Toto and Susie Wolff case deflated in a few days. Lewis Hamilton defined “unacceptable” the fact that Susie Wolff’s integrity has been questioned without being in possession of any evidence and Toto Wolff has not ruled out the possibility of taking legal action after what happened.