FIA, revolving doors

Steve Nielsen is no longer the FIA's sporting director. Appointed in January 2023 with the task of improving race management in terms of coherence and continuity in decision-making (for example on sanctions for accidents), the Briton left his role after less than a year.

According to what was reported by the BBCNielsen was fed up of not being listened to: according to the Briton, the FIA ​​was not willing to make the changes he believed were necessary to improve the management of the grands prix.

Considered “Domenicoli's man” in the Federation, Nielsen was supported by all the teams and drivers, but this support was not enough to make him retrace his steps: the 59-year-old would have communicated his resignation to the FIA ​​last Thursday (21 December), eight days after those of the head of the women's commission Deborah Mayer.

Nielsen has spent almost his entire career within the paddock, working for Tyrrell, Honda, Arrows, Benetton, Renault and Lotus. Since 2017 he has been hired by Ross Brawn and Stefano Domenicali as Sporting Director of F1. It should have been a bridge between Formula 1 and the FIA, two entities that already struggled to talk to each other. Today, with this farewell, they are even further apart.