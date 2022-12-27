In recent days, the introduction of article 12.2.1.n in the FIA ​​international sporting code has been causing discussion, which places the ban on being able to express comments of a political, social or religious nature unless the latter are previously approved by the Federation. A rule that has already aroused controversy as opposed to positive opinions, without forgetting those who have not accused the slightest impact from the introduction of this new rule.

Among these, there is also the reentrant Nico Hulkenbergwho will be back on track full-time at the wheel of the 2023 championship Haas replacing Mick Schumacher. Invited to express his point of view on this news from the issuer ntvthe German preferred not to dwell excessively on the subject, instead putting his sporting activity in the foreground: “It is a sensitive and difficult subject – has explained – we are athletes, and we come from a country or a region to do our job and what we love. I’ve never used this platform to express political views, so it won’t affect me too much. Others will be more affected, but I think it’s a personal thing.”

In addition, Hülkenberg also answered the question regarding his feelings about the role of Schumacher’s replacementand if that didn’t cause guilt to take over for his young compatriot for next season: “We didn’t talk about it – he added – and we have never even exchanged ideas before. Mick is from another generation. We’ve never had a real relationship like the one he has with Vettel. The story is what it is: if it wasn’t me, it would have been someone else. F1 is based on performance. If you perform well and convince, you have a job. If there is no performance, it’s over very soon.”