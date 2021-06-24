The pit stops are too fast and the FIA ​​intends to slow them down starting with the Hungarian GP. The International Federation has monitored the recent data and the feeling that has emerged clear from the analysis of the numbers is that during tire changes there are reaction times in the various maneuvers that suggest that the level of automation of certain procedures is greater than that allowed. by the rules in force.

The FIA, therefore, relying on the safety problems that authorize the variation of the racing rules, has decided to intervene to crack down on it, arguing that the replacement of four tires in the pit lane would not be possible in less than two seconds. without an increasingly pushed automation that allows for record-breaking stops.

The F1 technical regulation contains a clear reference to pit stops which state that the sensors must act passively.

Article 12.8.4 specifies that: “The devices used to mount or remove the wheel fixing nuts can only be powered by compressed air or nitrogen. Any sensor system can only act passively”.

The technical stewards are not so much afraid of non-compliance with the first part of the article, as much as the second, arguing that the expansion of automatic procedures can increase the dangers during stops.

The action of the International Federation is not aimed specifically against anyone, but in a note sent to all the teams before the Styrian GP, ​​it is specified that from the Budapest race in August the pit stop procedures must have tolerances such as to allow human reaction times.

We speak of 0 “15 from the moment in which a nut has been tightened with the gun to the moment in which the jack is removed to release the car and 0” 2 is required from the moment in which the jack is lowered to when the pilot receives the signal to restart.

These numbers are the result of a careful analysis, starting, for example, from the reaction time of the drivers at the start when the traffic lights go out. If a conductor starts before 0 ”2 from the turning off of the lights, it means that he has anticipated the start and could be subjected to a provision for false start.

For pit stops, the FIA ​​wants to align with those values: “For safety reasons – it is explained in the note – we would expect the minimum difference between the start of the jack release procedure and the green signal to the driver to be at least 0 “2”.

The FIA ​​has decided to allow three GPs to the teams to adjust their procedures, leaving them the possibility to intervene on pit stops with the necessary time.