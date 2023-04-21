The environment ‘consoles’ the results

The start of the 2023 championship was not the most promising for theAlpine, stuck in 6th place in the constructors’ standings with only 8 points won and fresh from an Australian GP in which the two riders collided. If, on the one hand, the sporting results are not yet at the level of pre-world expectations, on the other, the French team has nevertheless obtained great recognition from the FIA, above all for its commitment in respect for the environment.

Three-star Alpine

The FIA, after having examined the headquarters of last December Enstone and Viry Châtillonhas in fact rewarded the Alpine with the assignment of three stars of the environmental accreditation program of the Federation, which takes care of recognizing all those realities that operate with structures and practices aimed at promoting environmental protection. Specifically, Alpine has been recognized for a project that provides for the implementation of bottle-free zones both on the track and in the Enstone plant, thanks to the support of partner BWT. In addition, in the English headquarters, there is also a system for the supply of renewable energy for the daily consumption of the plant, while in Viry Châtillon operations are in place such as the implementation of separate collection of organic waste, the elimination of single-use plastic and a 95% reduction in the use of solvents for cleaning parts.

Szafnauer’s words

The award was communicated by the team, which thus commented the recognition through the words of the Team Principal Otmar Szafnauer: “We are delighted to announce our three-star FIA environmental accreditation – he has declared – is a big step forward in our environmental roadmap. We are now working towards ISO 14001 accreditation for Enstone as part of Alpine’s sustainability strategy. Our decarbonisation journey is well underway and we look forward to sharing other positive milestones in the near future”.

Compliments from the FIA

Words of praise then came from Felipe CalderónPresident of the FIA ​​Environment and Sustainability Commission: “I would like to congratulate the Alpine F1 Team on achieving the highest level of three-star environmental accreditation from the FIA – he has declared – from drivers, to engineers, mechanics, staff, managers, investors and all team members, it takes commitment at all levels to achieve this status. The team has demonstrated that it has adopted best practices in its operations and has solid plans to drive these policies forward into the future. Stakeholders in Formula 1 teams and across the motorsport landscape have engaged admirably in this crucial program which we believe forms an excellent basis for the development of their environmental management systems. These issues are becoming more and more important over time and we must continue to use the platform we have to be leaders and pioneers in the activities and technologies we use every day”.