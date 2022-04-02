The long awaited FIA report on what happened in Abu Dhabi he clarified the position of the Federation on Michael’s work Masi. The former referee made mistakes, but in good faith, and therefore his decisions must be accepted without reversing the result given by the track. A point that lends itself to a thousand criticisms, but by now Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton have turned the page and prefer to focus on the difficulties of the W13. Those who have been silent in recent months have been the major beneficiaries of the decisions adopted by Masi in Yas Marina, namely Max Verstappen.

The world champion, to the microphones of the British broadcaster Sky Sport Newsspoke of the Abu Dhabi report, hoping that the FIA ​​will propose it again for each season and not only after such a fiery finale: “I think they did well to investigate and show the world the results. For me, this kind of investigation should be every year. Just like every team, every organization always wants to try to improve – it’s a fairly natural process. This year there is a different approach from the referees, they want to be clearer about what is allowed and what is not, just think of the track limits of Bahrain, which in the end was the white line. We riders like to use the whole track, but in this way we know exactly how far we can go“.

The Dutchman further commented on the amazing rivalry with Hamilton and Mercedes: “From me, I enjoyed the battle. Every single race weekend you knew you had to fight them. You couldn’t afford half a mistake otherwise they’d have an advantage. Conversely, they could not make mistakes, otherwise we would have the advantage. There was a lot of pressure on both boxes, we had to try to be perfect, and it’s very difficult to do it every single weekend, but I really enjoyed it.“.





