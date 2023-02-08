The FIA ​​president takes a step back. Or aside. But he’s doing very well otherwise, you know!

Jean Todt has been able to do his job in complete silence for three terms. For three terms, the French former Ferrari team boss has been praised for his leadership. Of course all good things must come to an end and so it was time for a new FIA president. It came in the form of Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

This man managed to make the news more often in a year than Todt in three terms. It is not known whether this has anything to do with it, but Mohammed Ben Sulayem has just indicated that he is taking a step back. Or a step aside, as they say themselves.

FIA president gets two more men

The role of Jean Todt is thus taken over by not one, not two, but no less than three people. Mohammed Ben Sulayem actually served as a kind of shovel to clear a lot of rubble. He had to sack Masi without firing him (succeeded) and had to clean up in senior FIA management (also succeeded).

Mohammed Ben Sulayem is replaced, er, assisted by Nikolas Tombazis on the one hand and Steve Nielsen on the other. Tombazis will focus on day-to-day general affairs and Nielsen is the new sporting director. So what is left for Mohammed Ben Sulayem?

Vote along

Well, he gets to vote on strategic decisions on important things and use the Nespresso machine plus the FIA’s gym. We make up the last two things, but we can’t find the opposite anywhere. So just assume it is.

In principle it makes a lot of sense, y’all But if this is the case, why didn’t they do this sooner? Because Mohammed Ben Sulayem could really use the help. As said, the best man always knew how to profile himself negatively. Recently a misogynistic phrase came up that he might have said 22 years ago. So yes, it makes sense then. Oh wait, Liberty Media is not happy with him.

Through: Motorsport

