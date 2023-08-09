Mohammed Ben Sulayem, FIA president, argues that the weight of the F1 car should be reduced in 2026 to make the races more attractive.

Rules, they are everywhere. We are confronted with it from an early age. Also in Formula 1 there are more and more rules, sometimes the drivers are annoyed. Oh yes, us as fans too. Just think of the rules regarding the engines (read: the sound). In 2022 there were new regulations, which made the cars a lot heavier. In 2026 it seems that the cars will become even heavier due to all kinds of new rules. And that is against the sore leg of Mohammed Ben Sulayem, he records with Motorsport-total.

FIA president is of the opinion that the weight of the F1 car should be reduced

The best man used to be a driver and what always bothered him was a heavy car. He says:

Lighter cars are better, and I know what I’m talking about. If the car is heavier, the suspension is affected, the brakes work less well, the tires wear faster. And more weight is more dangerous in a crash.

Who are we to comment on this? Of course he’s right. But he is the boss, the CEO, the ultimate king of the FIA. Then do something about it!

Decision

They will. But it remains a bureaucratic affair, as always. They first take a look and talk about how this can be done and what options there are. Hopefully in consultation with the teams.

Fats, y’all!

The teams have recently had a lot of criticism of the heavy cars. Over the past 15 years, the cars have become 213 kilos heavier. That doesn’t seem like much, but it is. At present, an F1 car must weigh a minimum of 798 kilograms at any point during the race weekend.

Anyway, the president has already talked to his team and they’re out. They want lighter cars, but also better sound. Tribute for this. It is not yet clear with which rules (or which ones they delete) they want to do this. But the first step has been taken and we have to make do with that for now.

