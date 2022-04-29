The DRS was by far one of the most discussed topics in this start of the season of Formula 1. The mobile wing, born and developed over the years – starting from 2011 – with the task of promoting overtaking on the track, has never convinced the 100% of the fans, who in many cases consider it a sort of generator of ‘false overtaking’. However, its use has now become crucial for teams and drivers, especially at a strategic level. The ‘ballet’ seen on the track between Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen in the Jeddah race, with the two competing not to exceed each other before the detection point in order to take advantage of the open wing weapon on the main straight, showed everyone the centrality of this tool.

The choice of having four DRS zones in the Australian GP also caused a lot of discussion, then reduced to three over the course of the weekend for safety reasons. Finally, in the race at Imola, a narrow and winding track, difficult for overtaking, we could hear the strong complaints of many drivers for the decision of the race management to activate the mobile wing late. Also in this case the decision was derived from safety reasons, but was contested for purely ‘competitive’ reasons. In fact, without the help of the open wing, many drivers were unable to overtake home on cars that proceeded slower ahead of them. The new technical regulation, introduced this year, has certainly favored the battles on the track. F1 at the moment does not seem ready for yet abandon the Drag Reduction System.

In the future, however, the FIA would be willing to consider the elimination of the DRS. To speak openly was the head of aerodynamics of the Federation, Jason Somerville. “I think the DRS is a very adaptable feature – explained the FIA ​​engineer – it depends a lot on the circuit. It can be added or removed. I think most of us would like, in the long run, to try to phase out DRS if possible. But we didn’t think it was right to do it overnight with these new regulations“. The horizon to which Somerville refers is that of 2026, the year of the next great regulatory revolution, which will mainly concern engines. “For the 2026 machine, we are looking at several solutions – he concluded – and it may be that the DRS doesn’t play as much of a role in the concept of those cars“.