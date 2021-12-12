The Federation’s decisions begin to arrive on the complaints presented by Mercedes regarding the frantic final race that led Max Verstappen to win his first career world title in Abu Dhabi. With reference to the first complaint, concerning point 48.8 of the sporting regulations, the protest by Mercedes was rejected. This is the protest presented by the reigning world champion team for the alleged ‘overtaking’ made by the Dutch # 33 of the Red Bull against Hamilton under the Safety Car regime. It was the less ‘dangerous’ of the two complaints from the point of view of the Milton Keynes team, because it was evident from the television images that Verstappen had put his front muzzle in front of that of the Englishman for only a fraction of a second. This same reasoning was made by the Stewards in making their decision.

Below is the literal translation of the conclusions reached by the Stewards: “The Stewards believe that the protest is admissible. After considering the various statements of the parties. The Sports Commissioners determine that although car 33 at some point, for a very short period of time, moved slightly in front of car 44, at a time when both cars were accelerating and braking, it came back behind the car 44 and was not in front when the safety car period ended (i.e. on the line). As a result, the protest is denied and the protest deposit is not refunded“.