In 2022 the FIAs will return to dispute Motorsport Gamesthe motorsport Olympics which had a first edition in 2019 in Vallelunga.

The all too well-known pandemic problems had postponed the subsequent stages that had been scheduled at Paul Ricard in 2020 and 2021, where they will finally take place on October 26-30 with free admission for fans and open registrations for participants from June 15 to September 25. through the dedicated FIA registration platform, all through their National Federations.

The objective of the FIA ​​is to gather the best drivers of various disciplines in a single event, then going to reward the winning nation of the various races.

GT, Prototype, Tourism, Formula 4, Kart and Drifting races will mainly take place on the Le Castellet circuit, while Special Stages will be set up for the rallies on the asphalted roads of Veynes and St. Baume.

SRO Motorsports Group will take care of the organization, with the Endurance category that will see LMP3 and GT3 cars compete in a 150 ‘race where three competitors per car will take turns at the wheel. The 60 ‘Sprint, on the other hand, is reserved for PRO drivers and PRO-AM crews (of the GT Cup Class).

Touring races are for TCR cars and open to drivers with all types of licenses, while Karting Slalom will see male-female couples aged 16 and under, as well as an additional Slalom category for cars. Karting Endurance and Sprint are two other new categories, with the latter featuring Junior and Senior classes.

The commitment to grassroots motorsports continues with the expansion of the Cross Car discipline, which includes separate races for Junior and Senior drivers at Autocross Veynois near Gap.

And then there is the rally, whose program will include three distinct disciplines for the Rally2, Rally4 and Historic cars.

Finally, an area will be dedicated to Esports, which will give players over the age of 16 the opportunity to compete.

“Participation in AIFs Motorsport Games offers a ton of benefits for everyone from grassroots competitors to elite athletes. This international event unites the global FIA community and allows participants to proudly wave their national flag, “he said.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the FIA.

“The Games provide a platform for the development of new sports disciplines and structures. These are key to encouraging local participation, promoting diversity and making sport more accessible and convenient.”

“Especially for emerging talent, the Games represent a great opportunity to showcase your skills in front of the public. This creates new role models which in turn will inspire future generations.”