The verdicts of the World Council

The traditional appointment with the World Motor Sports Council, chaired by FIA number one Mohammed Ben Sulayem, took place today in Geneva – and partially online. As the president himself underlined via Twitter, there are many topics on the agenda. As regards Formula 1, leaving aside the thorny ‘Andretti issue’, which is now in the hands of the FOM after the green light granted to the American team by the international federation, the most relevant point concerned the tire tests.

The World Council has in fact taken note of the recent appointment, via electronic vote, of Pirelli as the sole supplier of tires for F1, F2 and F3 for the period 2025-27, with the possibility of a further extension of the agreement for the season 2028. However, the Council has decided – this is the new element – to give the green light to an increase in tire testing days for the next championship.

More days of tire testing

“The World Motor Sports Council – reads the note released by the FIA ​​– has approved an update to the sporting regulations which increases the number of days allowed for official tire tests from 35 to 40”. The decision to grant extra work days to try to reduce the problem of splashes for the wet compounds did not go unnoticed: “A provision has been approved – we read about it – which provides for the addition of a maximum of four test days organized by the FIA ​​in consultation with all competitors for the express purpose of facilitate research into wet spray reduction techniques“.

2026 regulations and higher fines

There were also some adjustments to what will be the regulations of the new era of F1, starting from the 2026 season. “Following the ongoing work of the competent committees and working groups and the approval by the Power Unit manufacturers , the World Council has approved several refinements to the sporting, technical and financial regulations of the 2026 Power Units, as well as changes relating to the supply and development of fuel”, reads the official FIA website.

Finally, the increase in fines that stewards will be able to inflict is worth mentioning. The fines that sports commissioners can now impose rise from 250 thousand euros to one million for F1. “The amount had not been reviewed or modified for at least the last twelve years and no longer reflected the current needs of motor sport,” the reason provided by the federation. Fines have also been increased for the other world championships (750 thousand euros) and for all other FIA competitions (500 thousand euros).