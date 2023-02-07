The FIA ​​sets requirements. The organization has an extra list of requirements for new teams.

A while ago, Formula 1 seemed almost dead. The races were poorly attended, viewers lost interest and car manufacturers stayed away from the sport. The enormously high costs and the limited chance of sporting success were reasons for manufacturers to stay away. But now everything is different. Partly thanks to the turnaround that Liberty Media has made, the sport is very popular. And despite the fact that we write this with orange glasses: drivers like Verstappen also make the sport much more interesting.

Especially with the budget cap, more and more parties are interested in participating in the circus. If the costs remain below that 500 million, you can see F1 participation as a kind of large global advertising campaign. If successes are achieved, the ROI is many times greater than ordinary commercials. In short, more brands and teams are eager to participate. The FIA ​​has tightened the rules for them.

FIA makes demands

That’s a nice way to welcome the new candidates! The FIA ​​does it to ensure that the companies that want to participate in the sport have their noses on the same side. Not only that, the FIA ​​also wants only serious parties to participate. The more serious the game, the greater the chance of spectacle on the track and the better that is for the sport.

“Well, Gene, personally I think the people at the FIA ​​are a bunch of …”

The FIA ​​sets requirements for the teams. They must comply with all kinds of regulations. For example, they must have sufficient financial reserves so that they are not immediately bankrupt after two crashes and a DNF. They must also be able to demonstrate that they have sufficient technical know-how. The builders of the Rizovari DX11 may just not be allowed to participate. There must be a factory with sufficient facilities that the FIA ​​will write out completely.

In short, a whole laundry list to forget the 70s and 80s. Back then it was quite normal not to be able to qualify. Advantage: that way you had fairly cheap pit box places for you and your sponsors…

CSR plan

In addition to all the above requirements, a few more have now been added. These are so-called ESG requirements. ESG stands for Environmental, Social and Governance. It is basically a kind of statement for corporate social responsibility.

This means that you also have to put in place protocols, procedures and other measures to ensure that you are as good as possible for the environment, the people around you and that you have a healthy governance culture.

Now this is not so strange in business. There are already various ISO guidelines that companies must adhere to in order to remain interesting for their customers.

Kinda remarkable

It is only remarkable that F1 comes up with it and the FIA ​​makes these demands. Of course, it was going to happen eventually anyway. But don’t forget that F1 is quite mature in terms of views.

The sport likes to visit places like Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Abu Dhabi. There are also many major sponsors whose environmental intentions are at least debatable. That it is therefore required of the teams is a remarkable requirement.

For example, the FIA ​​wants the teams to use synthetic fuels. In addition, the teams can think about plans to make the sport CO2 neutral before 2030 (tip: plant a lot of trees, likes Arjen Lubach).

The teams must also indicate how they can achieve a positive social impact. Perhaps by using clowns in the pit lane? It worked for Ferrari last year.

