by VALERIO BARRETTA

The battle between the F1 powerhouses

In Formula 1 there is much more arguing off the track than on race weekends. As soon as they have the opportunity, the FIA (which organizes the championship) and the FOM, which holds the commercial rights, clash and give rise to an exhausting power battle. The latest ones (Andretti case, fuss over the hypothetical conflict of interests of Toto Wolff and Susie Stoddart, the unfortunate exit regarding Pif's bid to take over FOM) have actually always seen Mohammed Ben Sulayem as the loser, who however does not appear to be the type more suited to a step back.

It's a safe bet that the two giants of F1 will soon find another table on which to clash furiously. A scenario that is starting to worry the pilots, who, despite being the fulcrum of the show, feel like helpless spectators. The president of the union Alexander Wurz raised his voice, asking the FIA ​​and FOM to calm down tensions and work together for the future of the sport.

Wurz's words

“It is important for all parties involved to act in the best way for the sport and its future. Differences of opinion can be fine, and perhaps even productive, as long as you talk to and respect each other“, these are the words of the former Austrian pilot a Planet F1.

“The FIA ​​is the regulatory and governing body, while the FOM holds the commercial rights; I believe that roles and lines should not be redrawn and that the gray areas in between need dialogue and respect to improve this sport which is in an excellent position“, he continued. “It is important to move together: FIA, teams, F1, drivers and promoters. You shouldn't listen to the outside noise but concentrate on Formula 1“.