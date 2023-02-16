The long-term effects of the chaos that occurred in the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP, with the hurricane of controversy that has befallen the then Race Director Michael Masi and that led the FIA ​​to replace it last year with the pair formed by Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas, begin to see each other on the horizon. In fact, the international federation has announced the launch, starting tomorrow and until 19 February, of a new project renamed FIA High Performance Program for Officials. It is a three-day event which will take place in Geneva and which aims to form a new ‘referee class’ for motorsports in general.

They will take part in this sort of ‘intensive course’ to become race directors 24 trainees – eight stewards and 16 race directors, selected after a long process of evaluations – who will be followed by FIA experts and tutors. The trainees will then carry out a customized training programme, participating in various FIA motorsport events and observing the work of senior officials of the federation who will be their mentors. Further initiatives will also be aimed at facilitating the training and development of increasingly competent figures at the local level. The stated goal of the program is to identify the best talent from all regions and accelerate their growth to thus create a pool of experts among all the world and international championships organized by the FIA.

In Formula 1, 2022 was also not an easy year for the Race Directors, with Wittich and Freitas often ending up at the center of controversy for the controversial handling of several episodes, from the infamous ‘battle’ against Lewis Hamilton’s piercings, to the Perez-Leclerc cases between the Singapore GP and that of Suzuka to end up, again in Japan, with the extremely dangerous entry of a tractor into the middle of the track, in rainy conditions , while the cars were still on the tarmac. The last two races of the last championship were managed by Wittich alone, who will remain race director also in this 2023. The FIA ​​president, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, however, he repeatedly reiterated his intention to start training courses for new race directors and stewards. The FIA ​​High Performance Program for Officials fits exactly in this perspective.