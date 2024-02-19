The FIA ​​has a new sponsorship deal and it is raising some eyebrows here and there.

Rightly or not, the FIA ​​is often the subject of criticism. Mercedes fans think that the FIA ​​favors Red Bull and Red Bull fans think the opposite. Today the FIA ​​again adds fuel to the fire of critics, with a new sponsorship deal.

The FIA ​​has signed a three-year sponsorship contract with… Red Bull. It works like this: the FIA ​​has a new clothing sponsor and that is AlphaTauri. The clothing brand of, indeed, Red Bull. The FIA ​​staff will therefore be walking around in Red Bull clothing for the next three years.

Red Bull has found a way to draw attention to AlphaTauri, now that it is no longer the title sponsor of the former Toro Rosso. As we all know, that team has been renamed um… *checks notes* Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team.

This announcement from the FIA ​​is not greeted with cheers on social media. Many feel that this somewhat detracts from the independent position that the FIA ​​should have. Others defend the FIA ​​by noting that it is also sponsored by Mercedes and Aston Martin, because they supply the safety and medical cars. And you don't hear anyone about that…

Is sponsoring clothing indeed the same as supplying safety cars, or is this a dubious deal from the FIA? You can say so in the comments!

