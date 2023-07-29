The problem when you make rules: you automatically create people with power who have to control things. But who controls the controllers?

Before, it was all simple in Formula 1. There was unbridled, Darwinian competition between the teams. Of course there was a technical regulation. But everything besides building the car was the team’s business and the team’s alone. So you knocked on the door of a cigarette company to collect as much money as possible. With that you hoped to attract the best people, who then had to build the best car.

Over the years, things have changed. Sponsorship from a certain angle has been banned for a while now. But much more drastic is of course the introduction of the budget cap. At first glance, the ideas behind this are quite logical. By introducing a maximum amount that teams can spend, the competition is narrowed from a game of tapping money to a game of… erm… racing.

In addition, you would expect teams to get a bit closer together in terms of performance, which is good for the show for the neutral fan. Finally, it makes the individual teams financially healthier, which should make the many bankruptcies that the sport has known in the past a lot less often. Many will not find these intended effects very annoying.

But there is a downside. Big brother is getting bigger everywhere. Not only for traffic bastards, but also for all EU citizens. How do you check whether these complex organizations comply with the rules? And how far can they go? The FIA ​​has appointed a number of people for this (now ten). And quality publication The Telegraph knows to report that these ten people actually have carte blanche to violate the privacy of F1 team employees.

Open drawers, view emails and check whatsapp

The inspectors go very far in this. Apparently to the point where they demand full access to everything from the teams. Drawers are opened, emails are viewed and whatsapp messages are checked. On the one hand you can say that it is necessary. On the other hand, this is also scary. The FIA ​​is not a police agency or anything like that. So for them to demand access to these things is going pretty far.

Not infrequently we have seen how such a thing can degenerate into tyranny, personal insinuations on questionable grounds, and other sordid things. The teams and their employees just have to trust that the Cost Cap Administration not full of J Edgar Hoover going and falsely portraying political opponents as communists, or something like that. What if Toto secretly sends spicy WhatsApp messages to Red Bull’s head of strategy? A well-intentioned plan can so quickly degenerate into boundless, creepy scaryness.

Is this potential witch hunt in the making going too far? Or do you also want insight into Toto’s messages? Let us know in the comments!

