Between the free practice sessions and the qualifications of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, the Race Direction sent all the participating teams an official note addressed to their respective drivers, who will have to pay particular attention to slow down to create the gap necessary to give life to their fastest lap. The warning, sent by the new Clerk of the Course Niels Wittichin fact, considers the maneuver dangerous, even on a track like that of Jeddah: “Due to the nature of this track – Wittich communicated in his warning – pilots are reminded of the provisions of the article 33.4 of the sporting regulations“.

The latter rule, which establishes the driving code, states that “At no time can a car be unnecessarily driven at low speed, or in a way that could be considered potentially dangerous to other drivers or any other person”. In detail, the note – also sent last year by Michael Masi on the eve of qualifying – focuses on a specific section of the circuit: “The rider who intends to create a space in front of him in order to get a free lap – added Wittich – he shouldn’t try to do that from turn 23 to turn 25. Otherwise, each driver will be reported to the commissioners for having violated article 33.4 of the sporting regulations “. Previously, during PL1, Alexander Albon had already been the protagonist of a similar episode, so much so that he suffered a reprimand after slowing down the oncoming Mick Schumacher.