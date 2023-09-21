And one of the reasons why the FIA ​​is returning to an old rule is… Max Verstappen

The FIA ​​is quite a stickler for rules. Some very understandable, others downright strange. Everything for safety (and according to some for Ferrari) and sometimes rules have to be implemented very quickly. That’s why sometimes there’s something crazy about it. Or something inconsistent, that too.

One of those inconsistent rules is the maximum lap time during qualifying. This applies one weekend and not the next. The last race in Singapore, for example, was a race where no maximum lap time was set in qualifying.

As a result, it could happen that in the last minutes of a session it became very busy in the final corners. Everyone just kind of huddled there to wait for some free air. This also applies to Max Verstappen.

He was crawling a bit when suddenly a Williams came rushing towards him at full speed. Timely warning and steering away ensured that there was no collision, but the FIA ​​Max still decided to investigate. Without results, but still.

FIA goes back to an old rule

To prevent these scenes in the future, the FIA ​​is returning to an old rule and permanently reintroducing that maximum time. This means that drivers must complete the track within a certain time, thus preventing them from hanging around before starting their laps.

The exact maximum lap time will be announced by the race director after the second free practice. Then he knows how fast the men are driving and can set that time.

In short, the FIA ​​is going back to an old rule so that Max Verstappen can no longer get in the way.

Yes, and all the others of course.

