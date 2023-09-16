The FIA ​​does not leave it at that and imposes an official warning on Helmut Marko.

Helmut Marko’s unwanted statements about Sergio Pérez. What is new? The Austrian is known to often make remarkable statements. But it is not the case that the CEO of Red Bull Racing can just get away with everything. Even for the FIA ​​this time is enough.

Lewis Hamilton already criticized Marko’s wording and now the FIA ​​is also intervening. Helmut Marko has received an official warning from the motorsport federation. The FIA ​​has indicated in a letter that Marko must realize that he has responsibilities as a public figure in motorsport, and these must also be in line with the FIA’s code of ethics. It all has to do with the quote below.

We know he has problems in qualifying, he has fluctuations in form. He’s South American and he’s just not as fully focused in his head as Max or Sebastian.

Said the Austrian in front of the cameras Servus TV. Apart from the wording, Marko also kicks the geography’s butt @machielvdd. Of course you shouldn’t want that either.

It is not known exactly what this official warning from the FIA ​​means for Helmut Marko. The reprimand will undoubtedly be enough for the 80-year-old not to make another mistake. On the other hand: with Helmut Marko you never know. Sergio Pérez has already indicated that he will accept the CEO’s apology. In other words, the matter is over. With the FIA’s warning, the last word has been said on this for the time being and we can now focus on the Singapore GP this weekend! (via Sky Sports)

