The decisive phase of the FIA ​​Girls on Track – Rising Stars program kicks off today in Maranello.

The initiative promoted by the FIA ​​Women in Motorsport Commission – in collaboration with the Ferrari Driver Academy (FDA) and Deborah Mayer’s Iron Dames – which aims to promote female motoring and support the most talented girls aged between 12 and 16 years on their path towards a career as a professional driver, it is now in its third edition.

Over the next four days as many young pilots will be involved in an intense program developed by FDA experts. For each of the girls, the goal is only one: to give the best and convince the Maranello technicians, thus winning the program and the opportunity to become part of the Maranello Academy. The winners of the first two editions were Maya Weug and Laura Camps Torras.

Select in Le Castellet

The four girls were selected at Le Castellet last August by a group of international experts supervised by the FIA ​​Women in Motorsport Commission, chaired by Deborah Mayer, and represent the best the world scene has to offer.

The young women have passed several selection stages that have seen them face physical tests and compete on the track both in karting and on the Formula 4 cars of the Winfield school of Circuit Paul Ricard.

The four finalists

The Australian Alice Buckley, the British Chloe Chong and Chloe Grant and the Belgian Aurelia Nobels will play for the chance to win the program, and consequently the chance to access the Academy.

Theory and practice. As always happens in all the evaluation camps set up by the Ferrari Driver Academy, the girls will be hosted in Maranello, where they will be the protagonists of a full immersion in the world of Ferrari, its values ​​and its history.

In the Academy they will then face theory lessons, physical tests, aptitude tests, communication activities and even some driving sessions on the simulator. In the last two days the group will move to Fiorano for track tests at the wheel of a Formula 4 car equipped with Pirelli tires identical in all respects to those used in the Italian championship.

The analysis before the choice

The camp in Ferrari will end on Friday afternoon: at that point the girls will leave Maranello and at the Academy headquarters the analysis of the large amount of data collected on all the participants will begin.

In a few weeks the picture will be complete and it will be known who won the 2022 edition of Girls on Track – Rising Star and will have the opportunity to enter the Academy of Maranello.

Deborah Mayer, President of the FIA ​​Women in Motorsport Commission: “I am delighted and thrilled to see our four finalists embark on this challenge for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to enter the Ferrari Driver Academy. I want to wish everyone good luck. of them and I invite them to give everything to try to make their dream come true “.

“In partnership with the Academy of Maranello, and in collaboration with Iron Dames and Pirelli, the FIA ​​Women in Motosport Commission has managed to structure a comprehensive program that supports young girls on their path towards a professional career in the world of motorsport. FIA Girls on Track – Rising Stars remains a pillar in our strategy to help girls who are passionate about our world and continue to bring diversity to the motorsport environment. “

Marco Matassa, head of the Ferrari Driver Academy: “For the third consecutive year, we are very pleased to open the doors of Maranello and Fiorano for the decisive appointment of the FIA ​​Girls on Track – Rising Stars program, which sees us as protagonists as the main partner of the International Automobile Federation, together with Iron Dames and Pirelli, to identify the best budding female talents and offer them the opportunity to mature in our Academy and prepare for an incredibly competitive world like that of motorsport “.

“As is well known, for Ferrari the work on young drivers is a priority, not only to seek and develop the talents who, one day, can race for the Scuderia in Formula 1, but also because we have a strong desire to contribute. to make motorsport more accessible and plural, regardless of genre or available resources “.

“Like our World Scouting Program, FIA Girls on Track – Rising Stars is one of the cornerstones of the strategy we have planned. I can’t wait to start working with Alice, Aurelia and the two Chloes to help them give their best. itself, to put them in a position to learn as much as possible but above all to ensure that they have fun to the fullest and enjoy these days together “.