The three days in Franciacorta were an intense but fun experience for all the eight juniors who took part. On the final day, the girls concentrated on the track during the morning behind the wheel of go-karts supplied by Tony Kart and were meticulously examined in a series of practice sessions, qualifying sessions and superpoles, before the final race simulation in which the young talents, as they fought for supremacy, delivered some electrifying action.

In addition to the on-piste competition, the girls participated in off-piste workshops and tests focusing on psychological and physical activities conducted by 321 Perform. The program also included a media awareness and training workshop under the watchful eye of Deborah Meyer, president of the FIA ​​Women in Motorsport Commission.

After the final activities, the judges of the program, including the former French driver and responsible for the acquisition of Iron Dames Cathy Muller and the Ferrari Driver Academy (FDA), the ACI Sport Federal School “Michele Alboreto”, Tony Kart and 3.2. 1 Perform, gathered to select and decree the junior finalists.

Although it was an extremely hard-fought decision, in the end the four youngsters who will go to the Ferrari Driver Academy in November to take part in the FIA-FDA Karting Scouting Camp were selected. The lucky pilots are:

Eva Dorrestijn, the Netherlands

Annabella Fairclough, UK

Bianca Nagy, Hungary

Vanessa Silkunaite, Lithuania

For the eight senior female drivers, the program will continue on Wednesday and Thursday, with activity largely centered around single-seater experience behind the wheel of Formula 4 cars. The pressure will be on how they adapt to the entry-level FIA single-seater category. level and will demonstrate their speed and ability to improve throughout the week.

Program partner Pirelli will ensure another crucial part of the girls’ progress in a workshop focusing on the importance of tire management and the role they play in success on the track. The Italian tire company has a long and successful tradition in motorsport and in supporting, encouraging and helping to develop young talent both on and off the track.

At the end of the selection process, the winning junior driver will participate in an international karting season with the support of the Ferrari Driver Academy, while for the senior driver who is selected, she will potentially become the fourth woman to have the opportunity to join the Ferrari Driver Academy for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to develop a professional career in the sport and compete within a Formula 4 championship with the support of FIA Girls on Track’s main partner, the Iron Dames project.

Deborah Mayer, President of the FIA ​​Women in Motorsport Commission: “It was really a pleasure to be present in Franciacorta for the junior selection of the FIA ​​Girls on Track Rising Stars programme. I appreciate the incredible spirit and determination of each participant. They have simply demonstrated how strong their passion for motorsport and their dreams are.”

“Congratulations and good luck for the final to Vanesa, Bianca, Annabella and Eva, first classified in the junior category. As for the others, it is only the beginning of the journey. They must not give up their dream and their passion and must continue to work hard and improve like they have this week.”

“I would like to sincerely thank the ACI Federal School for organizing the event to such a high standard. All my best and heartfelt thanks to all our partners – Ferrari Driver Academy, Iron Dames, 3.2.1 Perform, Pirelli, OMP for the their contribution, assistance and dedication. We look forward to welcoming the four finalists here in Franciacorta for the final in November”.

FIA Girls on Track – Rising Stars news, information and videos are available on the FIA ​​Women in Motorsport social platforms.