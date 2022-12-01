Aurelia Nobels is the winner of the third edition of the program FIA Girls on Track – Rising Starsthe initiative promoted by the FIA ​​Women in Motorsport Commission in collaboration with the Ferrari Driver Academy and Iron Ladies. After an intense evaluation and selection process, four girls were invited to Maranello for the final phase of the program at the beginning of November: in addition to the Nobels there were the Australian Alice Buckley and the British Chloe Chong and Chloe Grant. The four youngsters underwent a series of tests which allowed FDA experts to collect a lot of important data on the psychophysical abilities of each of them, as well as to evaluate their driving skills in the simulation of an entire competitive weekend, with free practice, qualifying and race at the wheel of a Formula 4 car equipped with Pirelli tires identical in all respects to those used in the Italian championship.

The young Belgian has been busy on several fronts this season since she raced in two Formula 4 championships, the Danish and the Spanish. You have also competed in the Brazilian series and stood out on more than one occasion. As a student of the Ferrari Driver Academy, you will now be awaited by the most competitive series ever, the Italian F4 championship, in which up to forty single-seaters take to the track at each race. She doesn’t seem worried: she says she has prepared herself well for this moment and that she will face it with a lot of grit, a quality that always distinguishes her. The name of the very young winner of the Junior Girls on Track – Rising Stars, a selection reserved for girls born between 2008 and 2012, has also been decided: it is the Romanian Zoe Florescu Potolea, who beat the competition from the French Lisa Billard, the Japanese Sara Matsui and the German Mathilda Paatz.

This is Nobels comment: “I have no words to describe what I’m feeling right now. I am delighted to be able to join the Ferrari Driver Academy and thank everyone in Maranello as well as Iron Dames for this incredible opportunity. I’ve learned a lot so far and can’t wait to start next season as a member of the FDA“.

“My sincere congratulations to Aurelia Nobels and Zoe Florescu Potoela for winning the FIA ​​Girls on Track – Rising Stars 2022 programme. With this success they now have a Fantastic opportunity to develop a career in motor sport. We look forward to seeing the progress of these two exciting young women, and take this opportunity to thank the Ferrari Driver Academy and Iron Dames for their partnership in the success of this initiative.commented FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

Laurent Mekies he added: “We are very happy to welcome Aurelia to the Ferrari Driver Academy, who fully deserved to win the third edition of FIA Girls on Track – Rising Stars. Her entry into our youth program is confirmation of how much Scuderia Ferrari shares with the FIA ​​the vision of a motorsport open to all, without any distinction of gender, territorial origin and limiting the impact that can derive from economic condition. We wish Aurelia to be able to follow the same path as Maya Weugthe first winner of this initiative, which in two years has grown to regularly reach the points in the Italian Formula 4 series and is ready to represent FDA in the top category, the European Formula Regional championship“.