The program in collaboration with the Ferrari Driver Academy with the support of Iron Dames aims to identify and nurture the female racing talent of the future among the best female drivers between the ages of 12 and 16 from all over the world, offering them a unique opportunity to pursue a professional career in motor sport.

After having identified all the most promising young talents between the ages of 12 and 16 on a global scale, a group of 16 riders will be selected who will participate in two training camps which will allow them to advance more rapidly in their careers in the junior categories (12 -14) and seniors (14-16).

The training camp reserved for juniors will take place on 4-5 September, while the one reserved for seniors will take place in Italy on 6-7 September on the Franciacorta circuit. The two training programs are managed in collaboration with the ACI Sport Federal School.

The four seniors will be invited to Maranello for final scouting at the legendary Fiorano track for a rigorous program that includes physical and psychological tests, communication activities, technical workshops and simulator training ahead of the final two days of Formula 4 on the track.

At the end of the training camp, the girl who will be judged most talented and promising by the experts of the Ferrari Driver Academy will potentially become the next driver who will have the opportunity to participate in the program and compete in Formula 4 in 2024 with the support of the Iron Dames team.

The other finalists will join a “talent capsule” program that will provide them with racing career support and various driving development opportunities.

The best karting driver will have the opportunity to participate in an international karting season in 2024 with the support of the Ferrari Driver Academy.

Registrations are open from today, Monday 26 June. As a minimum requirement, applicants must demonstrate participation in national karting championships and be fluent in English.

Deborah Mayer, President of the FIA ​​Women in Motorsport Commission: “I am delighted to launch the 2023 edition of the Girls on Track – Rising Stars program with applications opening from around the world. This first-of-its-kind program enables girls who dream of a career in motorsport to empower their talents.”

“After the success of the past three years, this fourth edition promises to be particularly popular and inspiring, with a record number of registrations thanks to the huge contribution of our ASNs. I can only encourage all girls passionate about motorsports to sign up and try their luck in a human and sporting adventure that could change their lives. We look forward to discovering the candidates and helping them develop their talents and seize the opportunities that are essential for a future in the sport”.

Interested young drivers can contact their ASN or submit their application to the FIA.

For any inquiries please contact: [email protected]