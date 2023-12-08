What is FIA Prize Giving

There annual awards ceremony of the International Automobile Federation it is an event designed to celebrate all the world champions of the categories sponsored by the FIA ​​of the season just ended.

In addition to the tribute to current champions, the event will provide an opportunity to reward the stars of tomorrow, and to thank volunteers, officials and club members who have made 2023 motorsport possible.

LIVE STREAMING

This year’s awards ceremony will be hosted by the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation and will take place in the city of Baku. Presenters of the ceremony will be sports journalists Harry Benjamin and the 2020 winner of the FIA ​​Formula E Open Talent Call for Presenters, Derin Adetosoye.

It will start at 8:00 pm and clearly theThe highlight of the evening will be the award ceremony for the top three in the Formula 1 drivers’ world championship and the world champion team.

Lewis Hamilton for Mercedes (3rd in the 2023 world championship) and Sergio Perez, Max Verstappen and Christian Horner of Red Bull (2nd in the world championship and drivers’ world champions and representative of the constructors’ champion team respectively) are therefore present in Baku.