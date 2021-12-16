The finale of this Formula 1 season has given entertainment, emotions but also an endless series of controversies and controversies. On a ‘legal’ level, the world championship dispute ended this afternoon, with the decision by Mercedes not to proceed with an appeal to subvert the outcome of last Sunday’s Abu Dhabi GP, which awarded Max Verstappen the first world title of his career. Public opinion split in two regarding the outcome of Yas Marina’s race, with a large section of the public agreeing with Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff in believing that Hamilton has been “Robbed” of the title.

Evidently some of the fans of the seven-time English world champion – who will not be present this evening, as a sign of protest, as well as Wolff himself, at the award ceremony organized by the FIA ​​in Paris – have particularly suffered from the outcome of the last round of the season and have decided to show their support to the now former world champion in a rather original and visible way. In fact, outside the Parisian show where the FIA ​​Gala is taking place, a black pickup truck has appeared, complete with large screens, which is projecting images of Hamilton’s career successes. The hashtag is included #WeStandWithLewis who sympathizes with the Mercedes standard bearer.

According to what Toto Wolff reported this afternoon, Hamilton is also contemplating therehypothesis of withdrawing from Formula 1 after the injustice he believes he suffered in a race which – up to the last five laps – the # 44 had dominated. Hamilton’s rival, Max Verstappen, instead invited the Stevenage native to pursue his career in pursuit of the coveted eighth world title.