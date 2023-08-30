A year and a half of comparisons

The temperature of the confrontation between the FIA ​​- and especially its president – is once again rising Mohammed Ben Sulayem – and Formula 1. Since he took office (beginning of 2022) inheriting the role held by Jean Todt for three terms, the Dubai executive has never hidden himself in his confrontation with his counterpart Stefano Domenicali and with the various stables. There were several reasons for friction between the partiesfirst of all the decidedly disjointed intervention of Ben Sulayem regarding what had been the apparent offer of 20 billion dollars by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia for the purchase of F1 from Liberty Media.

The number one of the FIA ​​publicly questioned the value of that offer, receiving in exchange a letter of fire from the top of the American company. The battleground was also the ‘announcement’ to open the doors for a new team to enter the Circus, which could lead to the advent of the Andretti-Cadillac team in Formula 1 in the future. In this case it was above all the ten teams already involved in the championship that strongly contested the turning point ‘opener’ of the 61-year-old businessman from the Emirates. Furthermore, we cannot forget that this complex dynamic is developing with, on the horizon, the negotiations for the renewal of the Concorde Agreement.

Pact towards expiration

The last Pact was signed in August 2020, it entered into force starting from the 2021 season and will remain valid until the end of 2025. So there is time to think about the renewal, but not in unlimited quantities. Thus, perhaps also to delimit the territory, Ben Sulayem has recently returned to throw some jabs at the premier category of motorsport. Interviewed by the site truck, the president of the FIA ​​called for a major “respect” by F1 against the authority that regulates the championship.

A championship for rent

“We need respect, recognition for the FIA ​​and fairness – said Ben Sulayem – we’re getting there. I’ve had good meetings with Stefano in this regard and he is aligned with the FIA’s requirements. We must be transparent. If we ask for better deals regarding the money, we have to show where it will go: an improvement in the stewards, an improvement in the training program for the referees, an improvement in the ROC [Remote Operations Centre] and an improvement of our equipment“.

Finally, the number one of the FIA ​​wanted to reiterate to Liberty Media what it is ‘division’ of roles: “Afraid to discuss Liberty? Never – he ruled – I know what the position of the FIA ​​is. I represent the owners of the championship. We rented it to Liberty Media and they are doing a great job: I have a good relationship with them, but we need to understand our position. Clarity is important“. An explicit warning that Americans may not like.