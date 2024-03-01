by VALERIO BARRETTA

FIA drivers develop driving standards

We could call it the guide handbook on the track. It is the document that the FIA ​​Drivers' Committee developed on driving standards, in collaboration with the Circuits Commission and the FIA ​​Safety Department and after a series of conversations between drivers, race officials and sports commissioners. The guidelines will apply to all categories of track racing and will for the first time provide a globally consistent reference point to support drivers, race officials and steward.

The central topics of the driving standards are correct maneuvers when overtaking and defending, respect for track limits, flags and restart procedures (for example in the Safety Car). A useful manual for the training of young people but also for the review of the rules by the more experienced, which will be presented to the World Motor Sport Council and, starting from 1 January 2025, will be integrated into Appendix L of the International Sporting Code.

Alonso's words

“Promoting driving standards in motorsports is vital“, commented Fernando Alonso. “In my 23 years of racing in various motorsport categories I have had many battles, and each of these requires an understanding and respect between highly competitive drivers. We need consistency in how drivers attack and defend on the track, as well as in the interpretation of the rules throughout all competitions. I want to promote clean driving for the current generation of drivers and for new drivers who are learning the trade and want to have a professional career in the future. Everyone has a responsibility to enjoy racing, but to do it correctly. The FIA's new guideline on driver standards will be key“.

Hartley's words

“Many Endurance drivers participate in various series and races around the world in addition to their main program in the WEC,” added Brendon Hartley, three-time winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. “It is therefore particularly important for us to have a set of universal guidelines to adopt for the different series, so that no matter where you race, you can expect the same respect between the drivers on the track, but also the same approach by race direction and steward“runway limits and so on“.