The controversial story involving the young Russian kart driver Artem Severiukhin, guilty of having staged a sort of Nazi salute at the end of the karting victory in Portimao last April 10, has finally come to a conclusion. The FIA, which in recent weeks had announced the opening of a proceeding against Severiukhin, has in fact decreed the disqualification of the Russian – who was competing under the Italian flag that afternoon, given the ban imposed by the Federation on Russian pilots to represent their country – from the event in question in the OK category. Despite Severiukhin’s public apologies, which arrived a few days after the publication of the video portraying him, the leading international automotive body has sentenced him to be disqualified from the competition.

Ward Racing, the driver’s team, had already removed the Russian from the team in the days following the episode. The FIA ​​ruling refers to five infractions committed by the 15-year-old Russian of the International Sporting Code. The most serious of these is certainly the comma (m), which refers to a “Public incitement to violence or hatred”. In the official document, the commissioners stated that “after listening to the pilot and checking the video evidence, and even though the pilot expressed his deep regret for his inappropriate gesture during the podium ceremony, the stewards consider this type of behavior unacceptable and strongly reprehensible and contrary to all regulatory standards of motorsport“.