Ben Sulayem and Rao’s accusation of sexism

After the new allegations of sexism against the president of the FIA Mohammed Ben Sulayem, reported yesterday by British sources, the FIA ​​hastened to defend itself. On the other hand, the Federation’s position had been questioned not only because the president himself was under accusation, but also because his behavior towards Shaila-Ann Rao they were known to the federal Senate, which has its number one in Carmelo Sanz de Barros.

The existence of the letter from the former interim FIA general secretary for motor sport, now back at Mercedes, has been confirmed by other sources. The letter had two recipients: Sanz de Barros and Ben Sulayem himself. To start investigations into the behavior of the Emirate, however, it was necessary to “inconvenience” the FIA ​​Ethics Committee, which Rao did not do, preferring to agree privately with Ben Sulayem, while Sanz de Barros had the task of mediating between the parties .

The defense of the FIA

Responding to questions posed by the editorial staff of the BBCthe Federation specified that it had followed the correct procedures for the exit of its former employee after the allegations of sexism and bullying the president: “There was one friendly negotiation conducted by the president of the Senate and, consequently, no reference was made to the FIA’s ethics committee. As noted, both parties agreed that Ann-Rao would leave his position in November 2022 and mutual confidentiality terms were agreed, as is company practice. No complaints against the president were received. The FIA ​​takes allegations of abuse very seriously and deals with all complaints using robust and clear procedures. To this end, it has an anti-harassment policy, an anonymous reporting system and an investigative procedure in place, which all staff are made aware of through regular training“.

Ben Sulayem present in Baku

Sexism is not a new charge against Ben Sulayem. More than 20 years ago, on his personal website, the Emirate wrote a sentence (archived), which read “I don’t like women who think they’re smarter than men, because that’s not the truth”. In the paddock of the latest edition of Spa-Francorchamps, according to some witnesses, the Emirate would have yelled at Rao for contradicting him in front of other people, humiliating her in public. Which has deteriorated the relationship between the two, to the point that the British lawyer suddenly left the FIA ​​at the end of 2022. The federal president will return to an F1 paddock for the first time since the tragic death of his son, which occurred in March in an accident. It will be an opportunity to start over from this painful private affair, but also to shed light on the Rao affair and heal relations with the leaders of Formula 1, from which he had promised to withdraw following the criticisms received for the undue interference in the negotiation between Liberty Media and Saudi Sovereign Wealth Fund Pif.