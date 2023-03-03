The ‘Show and tell’ opened in 2022

Since last year, Liberty Media has asked the teams to make a car available in the pit lane before the first free practice session to allow journalists to evaluate any innovations brought and studied for the Grand Prix. All the news was then summarized in a note from the Federation which listed point by point all the updates brought by the various teams.

What the teams did

To hide the updates and not make them available to the competition well in advance and, above all, with the car stationary and therefore perfectly analyzable, the teams used to fit the updates only on the second car which remained ‘hidden’ inside the garage, while the one in exposition had nothing new.

What the teams will have to do

The FIA ​​has specified that if there are any updates brought to the track, these must be installed and shown on the specimen displayed in the pit lane during the show and tell on Friday morning. The stables will therefore no longer be allowed to hide their ‘secrets’.

The power units will also have to be revealed

At least once a year, the drive units of the four manufacturers competing in F1 as engine suppliers – Ferrari, Mercedes, Renault and Honda – must be exhibited for 30 minutes in which they can be studied by the journalists present.