New FIA crackdown on front wing deformation. Flexing aerodynamic components is a long-standing practice in Formula 1, using vertical thrust to deform the flaps and reduce drag. In recent months, the Federation has identified how some teams, taking advantage of the gray areas of the regulation, passed the deformation checks unscathed, and then managed to make their wings flex through certain mechanisms. From the upcoming Singapore Grand Prix, a new technical directive enters into force which does not increase the verification loads, but redefines the basic principles.

The deformation

“We’ve long said that adjacent components can’t flex relative to each other,” explains to FormulaPassion Nikolas Tombazis, director of the FIA ​​single-seater department. “A wing can’t slide on a drift for example. Some teams now take advantage of this system, using very flexible zones between one component and another. Thus we obtain an effect similar to what we have said is prohibited”.

The regulation currently stipulates that the front wing must not flex more than 15 mm under the application of a force of 1000 N per side, equivalent to approximately 100 kg. The individual flaps, on the other hand, are limited to 5 mm of flex under a load of 60 N. However, Tombazis reveals how so far all the teams have passed the checks: “We have a lot of static tests that impose flexion limits for each applied force. Barring possible errors by the teams, production problems or bad luck, there are almost never situations where someone fails these tests, because they are rules written in black and white”.

Clarify the principles

Once again, the anomalies emerge in the differences between the track and the static checks, given the difficulty of exactly replicating the real load. Tombazis continues: “The difference from the real world is that we cannot exactly apply the aerodynamic load generated on the track to these components: it is not a point force, but a distributed load with its own center of pressure. The strength then is slightly different”.

The next technical directive therefore does not tighten up the already existing controls. On the contrary, it closes the gray areas of the regulation, specifying the already existing basic principles for banning certain solutions. “We have more generic principles: teams cannot use mechanisms to pass the FIA ​​checks and then to flex in other conditions. The new directive aims to better define these principles, without changing the loads of static checks”concludes Tombazis.