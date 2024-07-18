What the Commissioners Checked

At the end of each race, some tests are carried out technical checks – those that, for example, found excessive wear on the bottom of Hamilton’s Mercedes and Leclerc’s Ferrari in the United States at the end of 2023 – and one car is chosen at random for further examination.

At Silverstone at the end of the British Grand Prix, the Mercedes W15 number #44 was drawn Lewis Hamiltonwinner ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and McLaren’s Lando Norris.

The attention of the FIA ​​delegates was focused on the power unit, in particular on the internal combustion engine (ICE) including the air intake and the cooling system with all the associated connections and sensors that refer back to the SECU control unitthe ‘little computer’ that processes all the information inside F1 cars. All the components examined were found to be compliant with the technical and sporting regulations.