The great absentee

Traditional FIA awards ceremony, celebrated on Friday evening in Baku, the greatest awards were not only awarded to the Formula 1 champions, but also to all the teams and drivers participating in the categories recognized by the International Federation. Among these, obviously, the WEC could not be missing. Just like last year, this season too the three drivers of the Toyota Gazoo team confirmed their place on the top of the world, but only two of these were present in Azerbaijan to collect the much coveted prize: Sébastien Buemi and Ryo Hirakawa.

No problems with the tests

Present at the event only in video link from home, there was the New Zealander Brendon Hartley. Previously a title winner in 2015 and 2017 with Porsche, and a three-time Le Mans 24 Hours honoree, the 34-year-old was unable to travel to Baku for a foot fracture happened last week. However, despite the injury, the driver himself wanted to reassure everyone about his condition and his recovery time, which will allow him to regularly present himself at the next pre-season tests scheduled for January 10th: “At the moment I’m doing my best to recover as quickly as possible, but everything will be fine for the first test – he confirmed – I’m pretty confident I’m good to go. I’m doing everything I can to recover as quickly as possible“.

The joy of the world championship and the frustration of Le Mans

Aside from this problem that is still being resolved, Hartley had the opportunity to retrace the best moments of this world championship spent with his teammates, not excluding some regrets: “It means a lot, and we’re a really tight-knit group now – commented – we get along well, we have a good laugh but we are also realistic in doing our job on the track and I think we have created a strong team. At the beginning of the year everyone knew it would be a difficult challenge, and we came out on top. It was a near-perfect season from a team perspective, and the #7 car pushed us all the way, but Le Mans is the only race that’s a bit bitter to swallow, because Ferrari took it away from us. We gave our best. They won, but we will come back stronger next year to try to take the victory at Le Mans. The world championship was fantastic, second as a driver crew and fourth for me and Seb. There weren’t many defeats, we had a couple of difficult races, but in the end it was consistency that made us win the championship“.

Looking to 2024

In Baku there was therefore another opportunity to celebrate the title won, but the focus is now on the objective of defending the championship success. A mission that will be even more difficult due to the number of participants, 19 in total, some of whom are at the wheel of new manufacturers such as Alpine, BMW, Lamborghini and Isotta Fraschini: “Next season will be really exciting – added Hartley – I just saw the results of the tests carried out at Daytona in the last few days, with the Lamborghinis that ran in front of everyone for the first time and immediately seemed very fast. There are also BMW and other drivers. It’s hard to believe that there are 19 cars for the entire championship: This is a large number. When I started racing in LMP1 in 2014, I never imagined I would see such a number. I never thought I’d see a grill like this.”