The FIA ​​continues to hand out reprimands and penalties. They even call the organization of the Australian Grand Prix on the mat.

It was another eventful race this morning. After a sparkling start and a safety car, it all seemed to get bogged down in a DRS train. Exactly as we have often seen in Australia. But an unnecessary mistake by Magnussen in the final phase ultimately resulted in an exciting and exciting final piece.

A standing restart with a few laps to go was of course a guarantee for spectacle. Give twenty ‘men’ the chance to play the hero in two rounds and you already know what will happen of course. And so it happened.

Sainz hit Alonso. Gasly braked and eliminated teammate Ocon as he came back on track. Stroll braked himself all by himself from what seemed to be a sure podium at the time. To make matters worse, Sargeant torpedoed his fellow rookie De Vries after an extremely poor restart. After this it was a fifteen minute wait for the next restart, where it turned out that we drove to the finish in batting order behind a safety car.

Several parties were not happy with the decisions of the FIA. Haas F1, for example, thought it was strange that Hulkenberg was not allowed to keep his fourth place. This is because the position of a round is taken earlier. But that’s weird, because at the same time Sainz took a penalty for something that happened next. In 2021, such a horse trade had already been applied at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix with Verstappen, who had to give his place on the grid to Hamilton for the restart.

Sainz, in turn, was not at all pleased with the punishment he received from the FIA. The Spaniard clearly thought it was nothing more than a racing moment that happened between him and compatriot Alonso after the start. Cold brakes, hard in the anchors and then something like this can happen.

Carlos may be busy with the internal duel against Leclerc. He is currently well ahead (20 versus 6 points), also because Leclerc has already dropped out twice this year. With 12 extra points it would be even more pronounced. You never know what it will be good for as the season progresses and if Ferrari does make a winning car in 2024.

And also at Red Bull, Horner and Marko thought it was all just on the edge of what the FIA ​​managed today. The red flag for the situation with Albon was still defensible, according to team Max. But in the case of Magnussen, there was no reason to wave a red flag as far as Red Bull was concerned. The team therefore had to shudder at the end and still defend an almost certain victory.

The FIA, this year already a bit overactive with penalties around starting places and the like, has continued for a while. The organization of the Australian Grand Prix also had to come to the fore afterwards. This is because the public apparently entered the track before the end of the event and could also reach Hulkenberg’s stationary car. This while this car still had the red light on that indicated that there might be voltage on it. The FIA say:

A large group of spectators managed to break the security lines and accessed the track while the race was still ongoing. The security measures and the protocols which were expected to be in place for the Event were not enforced resulting in an unsafe environment for the spectators, drivers and race officials. Furthermore, spectators were also able to reach Car n° 27, which was parked at exit of Turn 2 and which still had its light flashing red (i.e. the car was in an unsafe condition with possible electrical discharge). All of this presented significant danger to the spectators, race officials and the drivers. FIA, didn’t think it was all safe

The organization has now also been heard. He puts his hand in his bosom. There will be a thorough investigation. The lessons learned will then prevent something like this from happening again. The FIA ​​is happy with that.

As for the other things, Max gets to keep his win. Haas F1 has been wiped out by the FIA. Sainz and Ferrari have officially no longer protested. Whose deed.

