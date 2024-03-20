Research shows that the FIA ​​boss is completely innocent. Just like Horner.

Formula 1 is a billion-dollar business and that automatically means that it is not always fun. Behind closed doors all kinds of dirty games are played, and every now and then the outside world gets a glimpse of this. Recently there was the investigation into Toto and Susie Wolff and now the Horner case has Formula 1 in its grip.

You may have forgotten, but in the meantime there was also an investigation into FIA boss Ben Sulayem. He is said to have exceeded his limits during the GP of Saudi Arabia last year. Ben then allegedly tried to overturn Alonso's time penalty, which had cost the Spaniard his podium place.

Later an accusation was added: Ben Sulayem allegedly also tried to stop the Las Vegas GP. He was not a fan of this race at all and reportedly wanted to ensure that it did not go ahead. Which didn't work out.

The FIA ​​ethics committee has now completed the investigation and announced the outcome. What seems? No evidence has been found to support the allegations. In other words: the FIA ​​boss is acquitted. Just as Toto Wolff and Horner were also released.

So if anyone tried to fool Ben Sulayem with this, they failed. Although, of course, you never know. Who knows, maybe all journalists will soon receive an email with messages that Ben Sulayem sent to the stewards.

Photo credit: International Transport Forum

This article FIA ​​boss is acquitted by the FIA ​​first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#FIA #boss #acquitted #FIA