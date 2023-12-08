One man show a year ago in Bologna

In 2022 the traditional end-of-season FIA Gala was hosted by the city of Bologna in Italy. On this occasion, the president of the FIA Mohammed Ben Sulayem – at the first Gala of his mandate – did not go unnoticed for his exuberance on stage, in particular when handing over the Constructors’ trophy to Red Bull team principal Christian Horner he said “this cup is an FIA Award, you must not count it in the budget cap”.

Furthermore, Ben Sulayem it greatly annoyed Horner and Stefano Domenicali launching into a poorly founded defense of the FIA’s actions regarding what happened in Japan at Suzuka where full points were awarded despite the race having been marked by a long postponement due to torrential rain. The full score awarded the world title to a skeptical Verstappen, well aware of the fact that with the score halved he would still arithmetically not have reached the second championship of his career. “It’s not the FIA ​​that makes these rules, but the teams, we only validate them” Sulayem’s words abruptly interrupted by Domenicali in light of the direction that a real ‘unscheduled’ result of the initiative of the FIA ​​president was taking.

Concussion

Mohammed Ben Sulayem is unlikely to be as bubbly tonight in Baku on the occasion of the 2023 FIA Awards Ceremony. The Federation’s number one, in fact, he felt ill and fell, suffering a concussion. Sulayem will still be present in Azerbaijan and will go on stage to present the most prestigious awards, but she will in any case be half-service after the health vicissitudes that she has experienced in the last few hours.