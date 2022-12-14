In a Formula 1 Grand Prix, as well as in those of other car or motorcycle categories, the course marshals have around ten flags available which they can use in different contexts: among these, the most used are the red, yellow and green ones, up to the historic checkered flag that ends the race. Some, however, are exhibited with a certain rarity, just like that one black with an orange disc in the middle. This, according to the sporting regulations, must be waved to the pilot presenting serious damage to your carsuch as to be deemed dangerous for themselves or for other competitors. For this reason, therefore, the driver is therefore forced to return to the pits to repair parts of the car that could become detached, under penalty of disqualification.

In the last few decades of F1, there have actually been few instances where this flag has been seen, except in the 2022. During the last World Cup, this warning appeared more than five times, and three of which to Kevin Magnussen alone. A frequency that was often considered exaggerated or unnecessary by teams and drivers, with a crackdown that started from Azerbaijan GPwhen the damage occurred DRS on Yuki Tsunoda’s car. In that case, however, the Race Direction did not intervene, while it did so in other less dangerous cases, also due to the criticisms rained down.

Now, at the end of the season, the first ‘mea culpa’ for the reports deemed excessive came directly from the FIA ​​Technical Director, Nikolas Tombazis: “We have reviewed our criteria for the black and orange flag starting in Mexico, and have noticed one or two cars that have not been exposed to – has explained – we analyzed the situation, e we overreacted a bit; in Baku there was a case where a car was left running with damage it really shouldn’t have suffered. It was a big risk, and in that case we were wrong. I think that created a bit of an overreaction, where we started deeming cars unsafe even when they were at the limit, shall we say, so we went in the wrong direction and took some corrective action after the US. It is difficult, however, to assess the extent of damage precisely. We will continue to give the black and orange flag to a car with severe structural damage, like Hamilton in Singapore for example, when his wing was scraping the pavement, but in 99% of cases it is the teams themselves who take the cars somewhere , so there is no need to intervene, as the teams are usually quite responsible. Therefore, we won’t show the flag for a wobbly front wing“.