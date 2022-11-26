A few days before the conclusion of the 2022 post-season tests, scheduled primarily to test the tires for the next championship, the Pirelli it immediately returned to the center of attention for another project being studied in collaboration with the FIA. The Milanese company, sole supplier of tires in Formula 1, is in fact working to create another design for the wet compounds which would include the installation of new mud flaps in order to avoid the major problem highlighted by the pilots in rainy conditions. The tyres, although able to guarantee good grip by managing to unload tens of liters per second at high speed, nevertheless create splashes that reduce the visibility of the drivers behind the competing car (even more after the changes to the technical regulation implemented in 2022) thus creating a security risk.

At the basis of this project there is therefore the objective of eliminating this far from secondary problem, as well as that of preventing a scenario like the one that occurred in Belgium in 2021: on that occasion, thanks to the heavy rain that fell on Spa-Francorchamps, the race was postponed by several hours for safety reasons, with the cars completing only two laps behind the Safety Carin what became the shortest GP in F1 history.

The confirmation of this work came directly from Nicholas TombazisHead of the FIA ​​Technical Department, who also provided timing on the potential introduction of these tires with the presence of mud flaps: “I am very confident for 2024 – explained the Greek engineer a the-race.com – but we are trying to understand whether or not we will be able to have a package ready for the second half of next year’s season, where there are sometimes multiple potentially wet races. It is a challenge from many points of view. We haven’t put a cap on the times yet, but for 2024 I’d say I’m pretty confident there will be.”. Tombazis’ hope, therefore, is that the new full wets will be available even before 2024, thus guaranteeing the teams this compound during races with the greatest risk of rain such as those in Belgium, Japan and Brazil.

“We think that they will only be used a couple of times a year, maybe three – he added – we don’t want them to be used every time there is a drop of rain. Spa left scars on the sport because these were very unfortunate circumstances. It would have been ten times worse if we had gone all the way to Japan and had to pack up and go back. We must prevent this from happening. We have so many people watching us, spectators buying tickets, teams traveling all over the world and suddenly saying we can’t race is really irresponsible. The challenge is to determine the relative proportion between what comes from the diffuser and what comes from the rubber. Once we find a solution, we will build some prototypes and run them on some cars to try and validate them correctly. I expect that, other things being equal, visibility improvement will be maybe 50%“.