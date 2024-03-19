At loggerheads for a long time

It is no mystery that for a long time there International Federation and Formula 1 they are not on excellent terms. The possibility of a sensational split between the parties comes back into vogue cyclically, coinciding with the most tense moments – in recent times the peak was reached when President Ben Sulayem expressed an opinion on an alleged offer of 20 billion dollars for the Circus by the Sovereign Fund of Saudi Arabia.

Politics and money

In a recent live broadcast on the channels Twitch of the header Soymotorit was Manuel Aviñó who spoke about the tensionspresident of the Real Federación Española de Automovilismo, as well as one of the seven vice presidents of the FIA.

“We can start the summary from the end. When we arrived at the FIA, there were losses of 30 million euros a year. In four years the FIA ​​would have risked bankruptcy and therefore we had to change many things, keeping an eye on the sustainability of the organisation. In the past for many years the FIA ​​president or his team ran away from confrontation with the promoters. But sometimes you need to go out to your comfort zone and claim what belongs to us. And that can make promoters uncomfortable, or, like in this case Liberty Media“, explained the Spanish manager.

Aviñó then went into detail about the dispute: “The Formula 1 promoter is becoming a multimillionaire thanks to a product that belongs to the FIA. 80% of the FIA ​​budget comes from F1 e We don't find it right that nothing of all this wealth generated by the premier category should be shared with the FIA. Ben Sulayem asks that we be given what we consider ours, also because the FIA ​​is a non-profit organization and this money would be invested again in competitions. But there is no enmity or clashes“, he concluded.