The FIA and the Formula 1 have reported this Friday that, “Between Friday 18 and Thursday 24 September, 3,256 COVID tests were carried out-19 to pilots, teams and personnel and that in them “seven people tested positive“.

They state that they “provide this information for the purposes of the integrity and transparency of the competition.” “Neither the FIA ​​nor Formula 1 will provide specific details on teams or individuals and the results will be made public every 7 days,” they note.