The world of Formula 1 is struggling to get past the controversial outcome of the last GP of 2021. In Abu Dhabi, on 12 December, Max Verstappen won the first world title of his career, overtaking Lewis Hamilton on the last lap after the controversial decisions made by Race Director Michael Masi during the Safety Car regime. More than a month and a half has passed since that day, but the echo of the controversies and complaints presented by Mercedes against the race director have not yet subsided. The Federation, also to ‘compensate’ the Brackley team after the withdrawal of the appeal, had announced an “in-depth investigation” into the events that occurred during the Yas Marina race and the work of the race direction.

The final results of the investigation, conducted by the FIA ​​General Secretary for Sport Peter Bayer, are expected on March 18, when they should be announced in Bahrain, just before the start of the new championship. Today, however, an official press release from the same Federation took stock of the situation. According to the statement published on the website of the highest international body of motorsport, in fact, still “No decision has been made regarding the result of the detailed analysis currently underway on the events that took place at the last Formula 1 Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi“.

“As previously announced – continues the text of the Federation – the results of this detailed analysis will be presented at the F1 Commission meeting scheduled in London on February 14th after an open discussion with all the F1 drivers and will then be approved by the World Motorsport Council in the meeting on March 18th in Bahrain, under the authority of FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem “. In practice, therefore, it will be necessary to wait at least another two weeks to understand if this analysis will lead to some concrete measures, for example regarding the role of Michael Masi. In recent days, Peter Bayer himself had opened up to the possibility of the Australian moving away from his role, as well as a ‘unpacking’ of his skills among different subjects.

According to many commentators, the future of Lewis Hamilton, at least on a ‘formal’ level, should also depend on the outcome of this investigation. It seems difficult to think of no longer seeing the # 44 on the track on the eve of the next championship. His press blackout, which actually lasts from the immediate post-race in Abu Dhabi, could however end once the official conclusion of the investigation is presented, with the consequent assessments made by the Federation.