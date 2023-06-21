FI, total confrontation and congress. Fascina loyalists attack

Silvio’s death Berlusconi has in fact opened the phase that will lead to Congress Of Come on Italy. The party needs to be rebuilt and a new designated leader is needed. The partner of the former premier Marta Fascinate it had been one step away from climbing to the top, but the operation was only half successful and now it could be excluded from power games. Silvio’s fiancée – we read in La Stampa – has placed hers loyalists in the key points of the party, but the death of the Cavaliere has in fact deprived the deputy of a role. What will Martha do? The unknown factor remains, it will be decisive in this sense to read the will of Berlusconi and more generally understand what role you imagine to cover Navyentry and exit hand in hand with the “almost wife of the father” from the Milan Cathedral. It won’t be easy though. The Fascinians resist and send a message to Tajani: we have been allies for isolate Ronzulli and now we can’t end up marginalized.

From the parts of the loyalists of Fascina – continues La Stampa – they are days of sadnessbut also of hyper-activism: “She is going through a very painful moment, but sooner or later Marta will return to Parliament. And her return will make noise, a lot of noise”, explains one of them. The future of Come on Italy it’s all to be written and they want to be part of that future. The path is narrow, but Alessandro from Bergamo Fate (39 years old) and Stefano Benign (who is 35 years old), who together with the thirty-four year old Tullio fervent (former high school mate of Marta and now Undersecretary of Infrastructures) and to the anatomopathologist and deputy Gloria Saccani Jotti (who almost didn’t become minister of the University), any ideas on how to stay in the cabin they have command. In short, there are those who are ready to fight. But there are also those who preach unity and patience. “Directory is a word I don’t like, it’s better to talk about management and presidency committee, collegial tools provided for by the statute – says the former force minister Paolo Romansready to return”.

