Fi, the change of leadership: Ronzulli overtaken by Fascina

The birthday of Matthew Salvini has recorded not only the controversy for the karaoke with the premier Melons a few days from shipwreck of Cutro cost the life of 86 migrantsbut also a signal of discontinuity inside Come on Italy. The news of the failed invitation to the former loyalist of the leader of the League Licia Ronzulli brought out the new ones balance within the blue party. “You will see, here everything will change and shortly they will jump also some armchairs Of weight in the party”. A senator who counts in the Forza Italia house, – we read in Repubblica – but who had recently been set aside a bit, he has no doubts. In recent days he was summoned to Arcore by Silvio Berlusconi through his wife Marta Fascinate. And she has received clear indications on the new course that the founder and absolute leader would like for the Azzurri, with a line that gives less hassle at the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and who overshadows those who have had more times in recent months created tensions.

So give it warningsAnd rudeness– continues Repubblica – we moved on to signals Very clear of the change of political step: first of all the choice to send to majority table on appointments in state companies the eternal Gianni Read and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani. Two iron government. From parts of the Ronzulli throw water on the fire: it is normal, they say, for the parent company not to go to meetings on government appointments. In his magic circle, however, everyone is convinced that behind the change of pace there is her: Meloni. She rolls one new air in Come on Italy. A wind that the prime minister likes very much, which with subtle ways but with the insistence of a drop that splits rocks, would convinced the children of the head of the family, Pier Silvio And Navyto abandon the critical force line towards the government held to this day.

