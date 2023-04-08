Berlusconi in hospital, pact between Marina Berlusconi and Marta Fascina

Alongside Silvio Berlusconi in the hospital, the presence of his ‘wife’ Marta Fascina, his brother Paolo and his children, Marina, Pier Silvio, Barbara, Eleonora and Luig is constanti, who come and go in no particular order in the hospital, but are all present together at one point in the afternoon. But in the meantime there are major maneuvers on the political future of Forza Italia. “The president is always active. Even this morning, he telephoned some managers precisely to prepare the work of Parliament in the week immediately after Easter”, said the group leader in the Chamber, Paolo Barelli. “There will be a convention on May 5 and 6 and we are also counting on the presence of the president”, adds Barelli.

The national demonstration, which follows the one organized last year in Naples and Rome, was convened in Milan precisely to allow the Knight to reach the event easily from Arcore. Difficult now that Berlusconi can participate in the presence, if anything, it is hoped that he will be able to record and send a video contribution if there are further improvements in his health conditions. But on the part of the leaders of FI – an organizational meeting was held yesterday – the idea remains of keeping the appointment, also to show that the party is “alive, it is going forward”.

Tajani stops Congress but Fi is at a crossroads: big center with Renzi or Pdl 2.0 with Meloni

In FI, however, the background on possible successions or imminent changes in the party is denied – some as premature, others as far-fetched. No one denies the fact that for some time now his daughter Marina has been more involved in the management of party affairs, always in any case from afar, without direct involvement. But many in the party consider the indiscretion according to which his involvement will become direct in the future as unlikely. All press rumors regarding a possible congress to confirm the leadership of Antonio Tajani have also been denied. “It has never been talked about. No one has ever talked about congresses, after Berlusconi. Because, thank God, Berlusconi is operational. These indiscretions that do not exist seem a bit jettatory. Nobody talks about congresses, nobody argues”, he cuts short Tajani himself.

Just as the reconstructions, disseminated by the detractors of the deputy prime minister, of a ‘frond’ ready to appeal to the statute of FI to dethrone him from the role of national coordinator (which would not exist in the statute). Those who deny these rumors point out that Tajani is also vice president of FI. Finally, the imminent outgoing movements, told by the press, of ‘pieces’ of FI in the Senate towards the Lega group would not be true. No one denies fears of balkanization towards the League, the Third Pole and FdI, but in a ‘post Berlusconi’ scenario. It’s not a theme now on the agenda: we’re talking about it “in at least three years”, they comment.

La Stampa speaks of a pact between Marina Berlusconi and Marta Fascina. “After the disputes, the daughter and partner of Cav they have to manage this phase The truce signed in Arcore with a common goal: to support Meloni “, writes the Press. Within the party there would be maneuvers both towards the League and towards the center, looking to Renzi on one side and Crosetto on the other .

According to Repubblica, “these days there are many centrists and moderates who are pressing him to really return to the field and become the frontman who is missing to revive the phoenix, the new DC that rises again. He, Matteo Renzi, for his part launches messages of great openness. But he’s not the only one to be compulsive these days: other centrists, within the League and in Noi’s front with Italy, think that the ideal frontman is instead Defense Minister Guido Crosetto. The two, Renzi and Crosetto, however, have one thing in common today: a direct line with the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who wants to shore up the center-right by taking advantage of the fact that moderates in the Pd house are not talked about much “.

According to Il Fatto Quotidiano, Ronzulli, Cattaneo, Mulè and the parent company look to Salvini (worrying Meloni). For the Corriere della Sera, however, the hypothesis of a large PDL 2.0 party under Meloni’s control remains. “Translated, it means that sooner or later the crossroads will be reached. And that the prime minister will have a decisive role in the choice. On the one hand, there is the option of the assembly, a sort of PDL 2.0 that is functional to Meloni’s ambition to build a “common path between Conservatives and Popular” in Europe, capable of guiding the Union”.

But even the Corriere recognizes Renzi’s very active role. “The founder of IV, in the shadow of his new journalistic assignment, is moving with the Azzurri managers. According to accredited sources,” he also dialogues with Marina Berlusconi, with whom he boasts excellent relations “”.

